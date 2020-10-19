Dana Laake and her special guest Guillaume Lois will discuss homeopathy, a natural way to a better heath.

Guillaume Lois is the founder and CEO of OLLOÏS, the first line of certified organic, vegan homeopathic single medicines. Guillaume has 27 years of experience in the field of homeopathy and natural medicines in France, Spain, Mexico and the US. Guillaume is also founder and CEO of HBC Naturals, specializing in the import and distribution of unique homeopathic, supplement and body care brands in America since 2011. He launched OLLOPETS, by OLLOÏS, a line of homeopathic liquid formulas for pets in 2019.