On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Essentials of Healthy Living
Essentials of Healthy Living

The new book, The Genomic Kitchen: Your Guide To Understanding And Using The Food-Gene Connection For A Lifetime Of Health

October 6, 2020 10:30 am
< a min read
      


Dana Laake and her special guest Amanda Archibald will discuss her new book, The Genomic Kitchen: Your Guide To Understanding And Using The Food-Gene Connection For A Lifetime Of Health.

Amanda Archibald, RD, has extensive training in nutrition biochemistry, nutrigenomics and functional nutrition. She founded The Genomic Kitchen, a system of choosing, preparing and understanding food based on culinary genomics. Along with running the day-to-day business of The Genomic Kitchen, she provides genomic test interpretation, nutrigenomic and culinary guidance for clients and clinicians. Her unique vision is derived from more than two decades of innovation in nutrition science, her interaction with consumers, chefs and health professionals, and her work as a consultant to a variety of leading institutions and brands. Amanda has a longstanding commitment to redefining food, nutrition and cooking education in ways that make it accessible and meaningful.

Related Topics
All News Amanda Archibald Analysis Dana Laake Essentials of Healthy Living Essentials of Healthy Living Federal Insights genomic kitchen Radio Interviews Village Green Apothecary

Comments

WFED-9-sponsors-banner2

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane