The new book, The Genomic Kitchen: Your Guide To Understanding And Using The Food-Gene Connection For A Lifetime Of Health



Dana Laake and her special guest Amanda Archibald will discuss her new book, The Genomic Kitchen: Your Guide To Understanding And Using The Food-Gene Connection For A Lifetime Of Health.

Amanda Archibald, RD, has extensive training in nutrition biochemistry, nutrigenomics and functional nutrition. She founded The Genomic Kitchen, a system of choosing, preparing and understanding food based on culinary genomics. Along with running the day-to-day business of The Genomic Kitchen, she provides genomic test interpretation, nutrigenomic and culinary guidance for clients and clinicians. Her unique vision is derived from more than two decades of innovation in nutrition science, her interaction with consumers, chefs and health professionals, and her work as a consultant to a variety of leading institutions and brands. Amanda has a longstanding commitment to redefining food, nutrition and cooking education in ways that make it accessible and meaningful.