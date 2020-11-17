

Dana Laake and her special guest Beth Lambert will discuss preventing and reversing chronic health conditions in children.

Beth Lambert has monitored and documented the escalating rates of childhood chronic conditions for a decade. Her book, A Compromised Generation, provides a thorough analysis of the origins of this modern health crisis and documents how modifications to environmental and lifestyle factors can profoundly influence health outcomes. She is also the co-author of Brain Under Attack: A Resource for Parents and Caregivers of Children with PANS, PANDAS, and Autoimmune Encephalitis. Beth is the founder and executive director of Epidemic Answers, a non-profit organization dedicated to reestablishing vibrant health in our children. She is also the creator and executive producer of The Documenting Hope Project, a multi-year prospective research study and media project that examines the cumulative impact of environmental stressors on health and their mitigation through personalized and systems-based treatment approaches.