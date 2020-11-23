On Air: Business of Government Hour
Essentials of Healthy Living
Recovering from Addiction

November 23, 2020 10:51 am
Dana Laake and her special guest Adam Jablin will discuss recovering from addiction.

Adam Jablin is a highly sought-after life coach, corporate consultant, and keynote speaker. Adam has helped thousands of people experience a joy for living, even while under pressure or difficulty. His unique positive energy, compassion, and gift to relate to others has influenced people from all walks of life, including leaders in the fields of health, psychology, entertainment, sports, business and politics, as well as helping everyday folks fighting fears, alcoholism and addictions to unleash their hidden Superman. Adam is the creator of the Hero Project, a high-level coaching program where you become the hero of your own life. He also sits on the Institutional Review Board at Hanley Center, one of the most successful and highly regarded addiction and recovery treatment programs in the United States.

