

Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Liz Lipski will discuss the keys to optimal digestive wellness.

Dr. Liz Lipski holds a PhD in clinical nutrition and is a Fellow of the American College of Nutrition (FACN). She has two board certifications in clinical nutrition (CNS and BCHN) and one in functional medicine (IFMCP), and is on the faculty for The Institute for Functional Medicine and the Metabolic Medicine Institute fellowship program. Dr. Lipski is on the board of the American Nutrition Association, and advisory boards for the International Association of Health Coaches and the Autism Hope Alliance. She is a professor and director of academic development for graduate programs in clinical nutrition at Maryland University of Integrative Health, and the owner of the Innovative Healing Academy. She has been a co-author in peer-reviewed papers and is the author of three books, Digestive Wellness, Digestive Wellness for Children and Leaky Gut Syndrome, and a video course, The Art of Digestive Wellness.