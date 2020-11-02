On Air: Business of Government Hour
Essentials of Healthy Living
Underlying conditions and COVID-19

November 2, 2020 10:59 am
Dana Laake and her special guest Dr. Neil Barnard will discuss underlying conditions and COVID-19.

Neal Barnard, MD, is president of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, founder of the Barnard Medical Center, an Adjunct Professor of Medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine, and a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology. His federally funded diabetes research revolutionized the nutritional approaches to type 2 diabetes, and he now aims to empower readers with life-changing information on hormones and health. He has written more than 19 books on nutrition and health.

