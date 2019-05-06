Listen Live Sports

The clearance job market: An update

May 6, 2019 12:14 pm
 
This week on Fed Access, Evan Lesser, founder and president of ClearanceJobs.com, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss the state of the clearance job market and how the federal government is doing in fixing the problems that helped create a backlog in the security clearance process.

headshot of Evan Lesser
Evan Lesser, founder and president, ClearanceJobs.com

According to Lesser, it takes 468 days for a job seeker to get a top secret security clearance. The backlog for other clearances is 234 days.  Currently there are about 500,000 people awaiting a security clearance.

Lesser also discusses how Amazon’s decision to build its HQ2 headquarters in Pentagon City will impact the clearance market. He says government agencies and some contractors are  worried the eCommerce giant will lure cleared workers away with jobs that have much higher salaries.

Finally he talks about a plan to move the National Background Investigations Bureau back under the control of the Department of Defense.

