Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Fed Access

The clearance jobs market in 2021

February 15, 2021 5:15 pm
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Fed Access, Evan Lesser, founder and president of ClearanceJobs.com, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss what the clearance jobs market will look like during President Joe Biden’s administration.

Head shot of Lesser
Evan Lesser, founder & president, ClearanceJobs.com

He also gives an update on the progress the federal government is making in speeding up the security clearance process. According to Lesser, the processing times have decreased for four straight fiscal quarters. Currently it takes about 136 days for a job seeker to get a top secret security clearance and 107 days for other clearances.

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Lesser also talks about the Defense Department’s work-from-home initiatives post-pandemic, the jobs outlook for cleared professionals in 2021 and the ClearanceJobs.com employer survey results.

Related Stories

Related Topics
ClearanceJobs.com Derrick Dortch Evan Lesser Fed Access Hiring/Retention Radio Interviews security clearance process security clearance reform Workforce

Comments

Fed Access

MONDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to veterans issues to the latest national security challenges, host Derrick T. Dortch gives you the access needed to succeed. Subscribe to Fed Access’ audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|17 Administration of Government Contracts
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing