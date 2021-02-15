The clearance jobs market in 2021

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Fed Access, Evan Lesser, founder and president of ClearanceJobs.com, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss what the clearance jobs market will look like during President Joe Biden’s administration.

He also gives an update on the progress the federal government is making in speeding up the security clearance process. According to Lesser, the processing times have decreased for four straight fiscal quarters. Currently it takes about 136 days for a job seeker to get a top secret security clearance and 107 days for other clearances.

Lesser also talks about the Defense Department’s work-from-home initiatives post-pandemic, the jobs outlook for cleared professionals in 2021 and the ClearanceJobs.com employer survey results.