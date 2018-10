Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When it comes to digital evidence, encryption is not even close to being law officers’ top concern. Their bigger problems have to do with getting access to unencrypted evidence, according to a new study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The report recommends a bigger role for the federal government in helping state and local police access digital evidence. Will Carter, deputy director of CSIS’ technology policy program, talked with Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the recommendations.