Budget agreement signed, but still need to cross T’s and dot I’s before shutdown

The president has signed a budget agreement that brushes aside the final two years of the Budget Control Act and delays a potential breach of the debt ceiling. But in order to avoid a government shutdown, Congress still needs to agree on the nitty gritty details of the 2020 appropriations bills. And once they get back from the August recess, they’ll only have a few work weeks to get it done. For an update on where the appropriations process stands, Loren Duggan, the editoral director at Bloomberg Government, talked to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

