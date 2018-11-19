Listen Live Sports

Executive Briefing Series: Digital Customer Experience

Thanks to the advent of cloud computing, machine learning, improved data sharing technologies and mobile computing, agencies have the tools to do even more on the citizen- or customer experience front.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience:

  • Darryl Brile, Senior Advisor to the Passport Deputy Assistant Secretary, Department of State
  • Mark Bussow, Program Manager, Office of Performance and Personnel Management, Office of Management and Budget
  • Tim Cash, Chief of Digital Strategy, National Park Service
  • Chris Greene, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Federal Student Aid, Department of Education
  • John Loughlin, Vice President of Operations, HighPoint Global
  • Arianne Miller, Managing Director, The Lab at OPM, U.S. Office of Personnel Management
  • MaryAnn Monroe, Director of Customer Experience, HighPoint Global
  • Barbara Morton, Deputy Chief Veterans Experience Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Anahita Reilly, Chief Customer Officer, Office of Customer Experience, General Services Administration
  • Courtney Winship, Chief, Digital Services Division, Office of Citizenship and Applicant Information Services, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

