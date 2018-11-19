Executive Briefing Series: Digital Customer Experience

Thanks to the advent of cloud computing, machine learning, improved data sharing technologies and mobile computing, agencies have the tools to do even more on the citizen- or customer experience front.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience:

Darryl Brile, Senior Advisor to the Passport Deputy Assistant Secretary, Department of State

Mark Bussow , Program Manager, Office of Performance and Personnel Management, Office of Management and Budget

Tim Cash, Chief of Digital Strategy, National Park Service

Chris Greene, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Federal Student Aid, Department of Education

John Loughlin, Vice President of Operations, HighPoint Global

Arianne Miller, Managing Director, The Lab at OPM, U.S. Office of Personnel Management

MaryAnn Monroe, Director of Customer Experience, HighPoint Global

Barbara Morton, Deputy Chief Veterans Experience Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs

Anahita Reilly, Chief Customer Officer, Office of Customer Experience, General Services Administration

, Chief Customer Officer, Office of Customer Experience, General Services Administration Courtney Winship, Chief, Digital Services Division, Office of Citizenship and Applicant Information Services, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

