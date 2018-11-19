Executive Briefing Series: Digital Customer Experience
November 19, 2018 12:16 pm
1 min read
Share
Thanks to the advent of cloud computing, machine learning, improved data sharing technologies and mobile computing, agencies have the tools to do even more on the citizen- or customer experience front.
In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience:
Darryl Brile, Senior Advisor to the Passport Deputy Assistant Secretary, Department of State
Mark Bussow, Program Manager, Office of Performance and Personnel Management, Office of Management and Budget
Tim Cash, Chief of Digital Strategy, National Park Service
Chris Greene, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Federal Student Aid, Department of Education
John Loughlin, Vice President of Operations, HighPoint Global
Arianne Miller, Managing Director, The Lab at OPM, U.S. Office of Personnel Management
MaryAnn Monroe, Director of Customer Experience, HighPoint Global
Barbara Morton, Deputy Chief Veterans Experience Officer, Department of Veterans Affairs
Anahita Reilly, Chief Customer Officer, Office of Customer Experience, General Services Administration
Courtney Winship, Chief, Digital Services Division, Office of Citizenship and Applicant Information Services, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
By registering for this product, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area.
By registering for this product, each registrant agrees to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Network and information relevant to this event from third-party sponsors.