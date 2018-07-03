Leading the Future: Delivering the Federal Network of Tomorrow – Today. Part 6.
July 3, 2018 11:07 am
The network today is dramatically different. The explosion of data is unprecedented. And the cyber landscape is rapidly changing every day. The federal government is at an historic cross roads when it comes to IT transformation.
In this six-part series, hear from industry innovators and leaders on how federal agencies can make the Move to Modernization.
Rob Dapkiewicz leads a highly skilled team that is focused on delivering communication technology solutions through network transformation and modernization, cloud computing, IP-based services, IoT, advanced cyber-security, and IT professional services across the federal civilian departments and agencies.
With over 25 years experience in the telecommunications industry, Rob has successfully led a broad range of organizations in AT&T. Most recently, he served as Vice President, IBM GM and Alliance Leader, spearheading a global organization which acted as the overall liaison between AT&T and IBM for services provided in over 140 countries.
Prior to his GM and Alliance Leader role, Rob was Vice President of the AT&T Global Wholesale Segment, served as Regional Sales Vice President in the Premier Client Group and was the National Sales Vice President for the Select Market Group. Rob's other former key leadership positions include Vice President of Marketing for Select Markets and Indirect Channels, Vice President of Product and Offer Management, Executive Director of Operations, and Director of Local Product Management for Small Business Markets. Rob has also held a variety of other management positions in sales, marketing, regulatory and operations throughout his career.
Before joining AT&T, Rob proudly served his country as a Signal Corps Officer in the United States Army where he earned several distinctions and honors as a Communications Electronics Staff Officer, Executive Officer and Platoon Leader.
Rob earned his Bachelor’s degree from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, graduating with Distinguished Military Graduate Honors and attended Moravian College for a Masters of Business Administration.
Assistant Vice President of Engineering and Architecture, AT&T
As AVP Technical Sales for Business Solutions - Global Public Sector, Donald is responsible for working with Federal Government clients, assisting them with business and technical transitions by providing strategic direction and practical guidance across both the business and IT landscapes. As a technology innovator, Donald provides leadership advice on the adoption of emerging technologies and delivers IT solutions using a collaborative approach combined with technical expertise and creativity.
Before joining Global Public Sector, Donald was with the AT&T cloud services business where he led a team that defined the AT&T cloud services strategy, road map, offer definition and marketplace positioning.
Previously, Donald led the Customer Demonstration Program for AT&T Business Services. His team developed technology showcases and led strategic business discussions with executives representing many of the world’s largest enterprises at venues including AT&T Executive Briefing Centers, analyst conferences and many AT&T customer events. Donald also served in multiple roles for AT&T Managed Services, including Design Architect and Technical Product Developer. There he led solution design and development activity for many AT&T customer opportunities across all customer segments.
From 1993 to 1997, Donald was a Member of the Technical Staff at Bellcore (currently Telcordia Technologies). While at Bellcore, Donald was a power systems engineer and researched powering methods for coaxial- and fiber-based telecommunications plants, developed Bellcore generic requirements, participated in standards and code development, and was a member of the Bellcore Disaster Recovery and Prevention Team.
Donald holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Gannon University, an M.S. in Electrical Power Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and an M.B.A. in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He is a NJ Licensed Professional Engineer.
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Radio. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news.As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.