Faster, Smarter, Safer with FirstNet: Delivering a new era of communications for Federal public safety and Military first responders. Part 1.

Federal public safety agencies and military emergency responders have the same requirements as their state and local counterparts for unhampered communications, highly secure connectivity in the most remote locations, and access to critical, often life-saving data.

Built to meet the needs of first responders across all jurisdictions, FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed, broadband network designed specifically for public safety. Watch the series to learn more.

