Faster, Smarter, Safer with FirstNet: Delivering a new era of communications for Federal public safety and Military first responders. Part 1.

Rob Patterson AT&T Senior Director for Public Safety Solutions and a former Administrator for the Drug Enforcement Administration

In his current role, Rob Patterson provides leadership in the planning, designing, and implementation of solutions to address customer needs within federal, state, and local government space, with special emphasis on AT&T’s FirstNet development and deployment. In addition, he is responsible for evaluating and managing initiatives, partnerships, alliances and joint ventures in domestic and international government markets.

Before joining AT&T, Mr. Patterson had a distinguished 30 year career with the Drug Enforcement Administration, which culminated in his final position as the appointed Acting Administrator. As the Acting Administrator, Mr. Patterson was responsible for directing and prioritizing all functions regarding enforcement, regulatory, legal, and intelligence operations for the agency, and served as the Principal Advisor to the Attorney General on international drug control policy and related operations of the United States. Prior to his appointment as Acting Administrator, Mr. Patterson served as DEA’s Principal Deputy Administrator.

Mr. Patterson served in a variety other positions within DEA, including DEA’s Chief Inspector, where he had oversight of DEA’s internal affairs, compliance, and security programs functions; as Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC), and later Acting Special Agent in Charge, of the Special Operations Division (SOD), where he oversaw classified programs, and communication exploitation tools, in support of field operations and served as DEA’s expert on emerging technology and law enforcement capabilities; and as a Group Supervisor in the Miami Division, where he led the operations of the Orlando District Office Task Force, and later served as acting ASAC. Mr. Patterson began his career with DEA in 1988 in the New York Division.

With his 30 years of experience serving, and leading, the DEA, Mr. Patterson is an expert on transnational criminal networks, narcotics trafficking and trends, as well as governing policy and agency oversight matters.

Mr. Patterson is a native of New Jersey, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Northeastern University, where he graduated with honors.