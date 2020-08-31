Delivering the Air Force Network of the Future – Today. Part 1.
August 31, 2020
The Air Force is driving innovation and IT modernization with Enterprise IT-as-a-Service. The EITaaS initiative enables the Air Force to accelerate service delivery while moving away from complex acquisitions and purpose-built systems. This strategy can help integrate warfighting capabilities and assets, giving airmen faster access to advanced technologies - where and when they need it.
In this new series, hear from AT&T leaders as they explore the opportunities and long-term benefits of EITaaS for the Air Force.
Director, Technology and Strategic Programs, Public Sector, AT&T
Tim Blount is responsible for customer-focused strategic development and Solution development for the Air Force, Department of Defense
Prior to joining AT&T, Mr. Blount was a Senior Partner with Vana Solutions, a WOSB Headquartered in Dayton Ohio providing Strategic and Business Development Executive leadership. His focus was on growing software development and professional service within DoD, DHS and VA.
Mr. Blount also served more than 23 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Colonel. His varied assignments included tours as a Communications and Cyber Operations officer. His last assignment was on the National Guard Bureau Staff (NGB). Prior to the NGB, Col Blount was assigned as an Advisor for the Secretary of the Air Force Warfighting and Integration Director & Director of Communications and CIO for First Air Force & The Homeland Defense Air Operations Center.
Mr. Blount holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from St Augustine’s University and a Masters’ degree in Human Resource Management from Webster’s University. He is also a graduate of the United States Air Force Air War College.
Client Executive Vice President, Public Sector, AT&T
Lance Spencer leads the AT&T business for the Air Force and Space Force, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Combatant Commands and Defense Agencies. He is responsible for identifying, aligning and developing AT&T and partner capabilities to meet Air Force, DoD, Joint and Coalition global operating needs to improve operational availability, cyber security, resiliency and cost.
Prior to his current position, Mr. Spencer served nearly 26 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a colonel. He held a variety of key leadership positions in the United States and overseas including: Headquarters, United States Air Force at the Pentagon; several Major Commands; stood up the Communications Directorate at an Air Force Component Command; Joint Task Force/J6; Expeditionary Group Commander; and Squadron Commands both in garrison and deployed. His extensive experience heading teams that deliver Information Technology, Cyberspace, Space, and Intelligence capabilities has made him an acknowledged front runner in charting Air Force Cyber and IT Strategies and Solutions.
The Air Force Chief Information Officer recognized Mr. Spencer for establishing the first Air Force Cyberspace Concept of Operations, conceiving and defining the Air Force Cyberspace Weapons School, and fielding cutting edge network operations and security solutions that vastly improved performance while reducing operating costs.
Mr. Spencer is a recipient of the Air Force’s Legion of Merit medal. He was awarded the Order of Merit for his support to the Air Force Association’s CyberPatriot Program. He was selected for the AT&T Diamond Club in 2019 (top 1%), named the 2018 MVP for the AT&T Defense Segment (#1/1000) and was a member of the 2018 Team Award. In 2016, he was presented with the AT&T Sales Excellence Award.
Mr. Spencer earned a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Tulane University, a master’s degree in Engineering with a business minor from the University of Nebraska, and completed the Air War College. He is a member of the Board of Directors for CyberPatriot. He is also an author and a public speaker; several of his articles have been printed in industry publications and he has spoken at numerous industry events.
Jason Miller is an executive editor and reporter with Federal News Network. As executive editor, Jason helps direct the news coverage of the station and works with reporters to ensure a broad range of coverage of federal technology, procurement, finance and human resource news. As a reporter, Jason focuses mainly on technology and procurement issues, including cybersecurity, e-government and acquisition policies and programs.