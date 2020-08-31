Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
...
Series by AT&T

Delivering the Air Force Network of the Future – Today. Part 1.

August 31, 2020 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

The Air Force is driving innovation and IT modernization with Enterprise IT-as-a-Service. The EITaaS initiative enables the Air Force to accelerate service delivery while moving away from complex acquisitions and purpose-built systems. This strategy can help integrate warfighting capabilities and assets, giving airmen faster access to advanced technologies - where and when they need it.

In this new series, hear from AT&T leaders as they explore the opportunities and long-term benefits of EITaaS for the Air Force.

Related Topics
Air Force All News Analysis AT&T EITaaS Federal Insights Lance Spencer Technology Tim Blount

Featured speakers

  • Tim Blount

    Director, Technology and Strategic Programs, Public Sector, AT&T

    More
  • Lance Spencer

    Client Executive Vice President, Public Sector, AT&T

    More
  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

    More

Delivering Tomorrow's Network Today

Top Stories

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployed father and son promoted together