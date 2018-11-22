NASA receives yet another clean financial audit

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe on PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

NASA received its eighth consecutive clean financial audit opinion for fiscal year 2018. Its Agency Financial Report lays out NASA’s progress toward meeting strategic goals. NASA said it continues to make steady progress towards the first missions of the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System rocket. (NASA)

Customs and Border Protection made a big drug haul last week. Officers at the Anzalduas International Bridge in Texas arrested a 22-year-old American after finding over $3 million worth of methamphetamine. In total, they seized 155 pounds of the drug. The suspect has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents. (Customs and Border Protection)