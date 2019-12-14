14th Air Force redesignated as Space Operations Command

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

The 14th Air Force has officially been redesignated as Space Operations Command. The Command was created in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. Maj. Gen. John Shaw, the former 14th’s commander, now holds the title of commander of Space Operations Command. More details will be available in early 2020. (Air Force)

The General Services Administration is asking for public comments on the modernization of Electronic Rulemaking Management. GSA said it will also be hosting two town hall-style public meetings in early 2020. It’s also seeking experts to speak at those events. (Federal Register)

A new major endowment from the Library of Congress aims to support the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled. The Tiby Diskin Memorial Fund will provide resources for the Library to expand its services to those with visual impairments and other print disabilities. As part of the initiative, the Library now holds the largest digital collection of braille music scores in the world. (Library of Congress)

