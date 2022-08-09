Millionaire status is fleeting for thousands of TSP participants

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The number of Thrift Savings Plan participants with accounts totaling over $1 million has dropped significantly since December 2021. TSP millionaires now comprise about 1.7% of all accounts, compared with about 3% last year. There were roughly 112,000 in December. Now, there are about 72,000 TSP millionaires — a nearly 36% decline — according to the...

