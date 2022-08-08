New locality-pay adjustments will impact thousands of federal workers

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Federal Salary Council is taking steps to add and adjust pay locality for some federal workers. The council has accepted recommendations from a working group to add Fresno, California, and Spokane, Washington, as new pay locality areas, which would impact about 11,400 employees. But before those new pay localities can become official, the president’s pay...

