Pentagon loosens some of its COVID-19 restrictions

The Defense Department is slowly loosening some of its COVID-19 restrictions. The Pentagon is relaxing some of its COVID restrictions and entrenching others. New policy said employees must self-screen for symptoms before entering Defense Department buildings. Those who are feeling sick must stay home. However, close contacts of people infected with COVID no longer have to...

READ MORE