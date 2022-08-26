Pentagon says military needs to adapt to increasingly hotter world

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Defense Department is thinking about climate differently, as weather patterns continue to change. Top Pentagon officials said the military needs to better prepare itself to operate in extreme heat. Waves of hotter-than-usual weather have been cropping up across the world in recent years as a symptom of climate change. DoD’s chief climate official Richard Kidd...

READ MORE