Postal workers reminded they cannot profit from speeches, articles or books about official duties

The Postal Service is reminding employees they can’t get paid for speaking, writing or teaching about their experience on the job. That includes writing a book or article about the specifics of their postal duties or internal postal information. Leaders there want the Postal Service to present a single, united message to the public. Anyone with...

