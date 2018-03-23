Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

IT Modernization: Moving from “Why” to “How”

March 23, 2018 5:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Our guest is Dave McClure.  Many listeners know him for his years of service as a leader in the area of technical innovation from GSA. Today, he is the principal director of Accenture Federal Services.

Head shot of Dave McClure
Dave McClure, principal director, Accenture Federal Services

Because of his wide background in commercial and federal systems, many federal information technology leaders look to McClure for insight into the massive digital transformation that is starting the face of most listeners.

The focus of the interview is the Federal CIO Playbook on IT Modernization that Accenture has just released.  McClure delves into some big topics – how can an agency fund modernization initiatives? How can today’s federal leaders collaborate to define objectives? The final part— how to prioritize those goals.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

When the Modernizing Government Technology Act was passed, one glaring omission was instructions on how to implement its provisions. McClure gives some opinions on moving away from legacy systems and some long-term strategy for modernization.

Most of McClure’s suggestions are practical – a high-level way to get things done.

Related Topics
Accenture Accenture Federal Services Big Data Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Dave McClure Digital Government digital transformation Federal Tech Talk IT Modernization John Gilroy Mobility Modernizing Government Technology Act Radio Interviews Rep. Will Hurd Technology The Oakmont Group

Tuesdays @ 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech