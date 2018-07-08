Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

Turning the tables on start-ups

July 8, 2018 7:47 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

(This show originally aired on June 5, 2018)

Today’s interview is with Dr. Nicole Priester, president of Encore Solutions Inc., and Al Thomas, president of Thomas Solutions Inc.  Both have extensive experience in complex information technology projects for the federal government.  Dr. Priester’s dissertation has an emphasis on leadership.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

During the discussion they expanded upon how to understand requirements for federal projects, the advantages of small business, and some strategic considerations for long term success. They both brought distinct backgrounds to the topic.

Head shots of Priester and Thomas
Dr. Nicole Priester & Al Thomas

Priester’s background includes a serious study or leadership.  She discussed aspects of leadership that apply to the federal IT workforce every day.

One concept she presented was the ability to gain a thorough knowledge of the limits of any given project before one takes a leadership position.  She claimed that leaders maintain contact with like-minded individuals.

Her example was the Retired Military Officer’s Business Association, or the RBA.  They are sponsoring an event called the Business Xceleration Conference  this month.

Al Thomas has 20 years of experience in the military and takes a similar approach when he gives advice on digital strategy.  He is a big believer in redundancy and having a flexible set of plans that can be adapted into a rapidly changing situation.  When it comes to a cloud strategy, Thomas likes a conservative approach stressing redundancy — exactly what you would expect out of a Special Forces veteran.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Related Stories

Related Topics
Al Thomas Business Xcelleartion Conference Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Digital Government Dr. Nicole Priester Encore Solutions Inc. Federal Tech Talk John Gilroy Radio Interviews Retired Military Officers Association small business startups Technology The Oakmont Group TSI Solutions

Tuesdays @ 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech