Open source: The future is now

Today’s guest is Dave Egts, chief technologist & director, Office of the Chief Technologist, North America Public Sector at Red Hat. With 15 certifications and 13 awards, he probably deserves a longer title.

The discussion started off discussing aspects of the open source movement and transitioned into talking about DevOps. When it comes to open source, an argument can be made that Red Hat was the first company to go “all in” with open source. Egts talks about the advantages of open source from several perspectives. He begins by talking about the deluge of data from the plethora of devices sending information to federal agencies. “Ansible” is a product from Red Hat that can assist in automating systems.

He argues that open platforms can give higher level service agreement than other systems. This is because the code has been tested in the open source community. Egts suggests that agencies should embrace open source as one method to prevent the brain drain when baby boomers retire. Once an open source community is in place, the transition is much easier.

The open source discussion transitions to topics like Open Shift and the Open Brand project. Open Shift helps developers manage containers; the Open Brand project originates at Red Hat and tries to take a look at what problems Red Hat solves.