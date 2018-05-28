The normal evolution of technology

This week’s guest is Paul Parker, chief technologist, Federal and National Government at SolarWinds.

SolarWinds has been around since 1999. Initially, they made a splash with, at the time, network monitoring devices. Over the years the company has grown and added many differing kinds of capabilities. This discussion looks at hybrid IT, automation, and containers.

If your agency is looking at moving to the cloud, you may want to consider “test driving” one of many products Solar Winds has available for a free download. During the interview, Parker reinforces the concept that you should start to understand what to monitor, then appropriate assets in that endeavor.

The differentiator for Solar Winds is a community called THWACK. It is a community of people who use Solar Winds products and freely exchange information about their strengths and weaknesses. If you are considering Systems Management Server & Application Monitor (SAM) or Virtualization Manager (VMAN) you can get to the nitty gritty in this forum.