Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

Managing IoT devices in the federal government

December 17, 2018 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
5 Shares       


Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviews Ellen Sundra, vice president of Americas, Systems Engineering at ForeScout Technologies.

Head shot of Ellen Sundra
Ellen Sundra, ForeScout Technologies

The discussion focuses on concepts related to managing IoT devices for federal agencies. Sundra expands on topics like the NIST cyber framework, CDM and C2C programs, and the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence.

She started off the interview with the logical starting point — finding out what is on your network. Sundra talked about agencies that performed this basic task and discovered many unknown devices, some reports indicate up to 60% more than previously known.

With ForeScout, this process it done through something called “agent-less visibility.” Essentially, an agent is an installed piece of code while an agent-less method incorporates uses controls already on a systems IT servers.

Sundra expands on this concept with describing how network segmentation and endpoint compliance help network administrators get a handle on the entire system.

Related Topics
Artificial Intelligence Automation Big Data C2C CDM Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Digital Government Ellen Sundra Federal Tech Talk ForeScout Technologies Internet of Things IT Modernization John Gilroy National Cybersecurity Center for Excellence NIST Cybersecurity Framework Radio Interviews Technology The Oakmont Group

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress