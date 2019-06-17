Cybersecurity: From both sides of the fence

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A majority of listeners will know the company SAP – a juggernaut in the enterprise software world. SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2) is subsidiary of SAP with a focus on improving cybersecurity for federal agencies.

Mark Testoni, CEO at SAP NS2 and he joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss how his company can help federal IT officals fix their complex cybersecurity problems.

Testoni has 20 years’ experience in the Air Force and almost another 20 years in the commercial space. As a result, he has the ability to look at solving vexing cybersecurity problems from both sides of the fence.

The interview touched on the incredibly rapid state of change in the world of technology. Because of Testoni’s federal experience, he understands that it is hard enough for a federal information technology professional to keep up on all the changing security standards for the federal government. Today, it is almost a separate job to become apprised of all the new technologies and services that could save the federal government money.

Testoni also mentioned NS2 LABS, which works with startups, innovates and extends technology, and invests in companies to give a strategic advantage. They handle a wide range of applications – up to and including an esoteric topic like space situational awareness.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.