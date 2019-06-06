Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

Salesforce: Storing data in a secure cloud

June 6, 2019 6:18 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Most listeners do not know that Salesforce is used in every federal agency. This fact would be a surprise to most federal IT leaders; it sure was a surprise to me.

Paul Tatum is the senior vice president of Solution Engineering — Public Sector at Salesforce, and he joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to explain how a company like Salesforce helps agencies hit their goals.

When Salesforce began in 1999 it was focused on commercial organizations who wanted to give their salespeople better tools to deepen their relationship with customers. The key word here is “relationship.”

Paul Tatum
Paul Tatum, senior vice president, Solutions Engineering – Public Sector, Salesforce

Over the decades, Salesforce has discovered that the term “relationship” isn’t limited to people seeking to make a purchase. Federal agencies have relationships with people who have medical claims, tax claims and many other areas of concern. Why not take a tool that is proven in the commercial arena and apply it to the federal world?

        Insight by Pega: Take an inside look at the Army’s IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Tatum details how Salesforce has expanded capabilities to include case management, assisting teams in collaborating, handling IoT data, and even storing files securely. During the conversation, he mentions how they are partnering with Amazon Web Services to help federal agencies integrate and store data in a safe and secure cloud.

Today’s Salesforce is modernizing engagement in the government cloud — whether the customer is a warfighter or aerospace service technician.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Amazon Web Services Artificial Intelligence Automation Big Data case management Cloud Computing collaboration Cybersecurity Digital Government Federal Tech Talk Internet of Things IT Modernization John Gilroy Paul Tatum Radio Interviews SalesForce Technology The Oakmont Group

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Government Events

6|9 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
6|10 Blackboard Smarter Learning Workshop VA...
6|11 Langley AFB Tech Expo
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Golden Age Games

Today in History

1944: Allies conduct D-Day landing at Normandy

Get our daily newsletter.