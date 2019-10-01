Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

Business Intelligence: A better definition

October 1, 2019 6:00 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Most listeners have heard of MicroStrategy as a company that provides BI, or business intelligence. BI is commonly interpreted as graphically presented data.

Rick “Ozzie” Nelson is the vice president and general manager for the Public Sector at MicroStrategy, and he joins host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss the need for a better definition of the concept of business intelligence.

Today’s MicroStrategy provides much more than a visual depiction of information. In today’s federal government, professionals access from a smartphone as often as a desktop. For this reason, MicroStrategy begins the discussion with data that is friendly to a small screen.

It doesn’t end at the presentation layer. Using proprietary technology, MicroStrategy takes piles of data sets and can make sense of the critical information as contrasted with the misleading data. The term they use is the “semantic” layer.

Combining small-screen-friendly presentation with a deeper understanding of data sets, MicroStrategy moves information from artificial intelligence to what they term “Hyperintelligence.” This phrase described as a word means that federal information technology professionals can get more information out of the tools they possess.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Nelson ends the conversation with his observances on concepts like machine learning and voice search. End users are using voice to gather information to make decisions. If that is the case, then organizations must consider voice when presenting data points to analyze complex problems.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Artificial Intelligence Automation Big Data business intelligence Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Digital Government Federal Tech Talk Internet of Things IT Modernization John Gilroy machine learning MicroStrategy Radio Interviews Rick Nelson Technology

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
10|2 Public Sector Innovation Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Armed Forces Welcome Ceremony held at JBM-HH

Today in History

1890: Yosemite National Park is commissioned