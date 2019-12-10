Building a more digital government

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Melchior Baltazar, SVP/General Manager Brightspot, is the guest in the studio today. In December of 2019, there is a deadline for many agencies to comply with the 21st Century IDEA Act.

In December of 2018, the 21st Century IDEA legislation was passed, requiring federal agency websites to be accessible, scalable, secure, and user-friendly. This law is the latest in a series of federal legislation, policies, directives, and standards designed to modernize federal websites and improve the citizen experience.

During the interview, Melchior summarized critical components of this regime, including the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act, Mobile Ready Act, Connected Government Act; Modernizing Government Technology Act; OMB Guidance: OMB Circular A-11, Section 280; GSA TTS U.S. Web Design Standards. He also mentions the success of the Department of Agriculture, getting ten million dollars from the Technology Modernization Fund.

Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) is one of the congressional leaders that promote improvements in federal technology that include website modernization and digitization of government services. One of his flagship concepts was FITARA, and he is including the IDEA legislation.

Brightspot has success in the commercial world and can show federal agencies on how to become consistent with business best practices.

