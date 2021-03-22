On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Acronis SCS: Helping your agency protect its data

March 22, 2021 4:53 pm
1 min read
      

Last month well known Ron Ross from NIST said that we must assume malicious actors are inside the perimeter. The best antidote to this environment is resiliency, this is a terminology that points to backing up data.

Neil Proctor, Acronis SCS

Neil Proctor, is the vice president of Engineering R&D at Acronis SCS, and he joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss how a company with 300 patents, Acronis SCS, can help a federal agency accomplish the goal of resiliency.

To reinforce some of Ron Ross’s comments, last year the DoD revealed it had a Crypto Botnet inside its network. Further, DISA also indicated it had 200,000 users impacted by a data breach. The answer? Have a backup strategy that will work even in a compromised system.

Some of these systems can become compromised by trusted vendors. The SolarWinds concern is a good example. During the interview, Proctor mentioned something called a “Bill of Materials.”

Traditionally, this is a list of components in a physical product. Proctor expands this definition to include software packages. One part of supply chain management is to have a good grasp of the software that is in your system.

