Evaluating project success in federal IT

July 5, 2021 7:21 am
1 min read
      

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviewed Mark Forman, executive vice president of Dynamic Integrated Services.

Mark Forman, executive VP, Dynamic Integrated Services

Forman was in the studio to talk about achieving goals in federal information technology. He has decades of experience in evaluating project success in a federal environment. Back in 2001 he was the first federal CIO and has worked in and out of the federal government on a wide variety of projects.

The interview looked at challenges to success in government modernization programs, the changing role of the federal CIO and the impact of human experience on improving digital service to citizens.

Forman reflected on the origins of agile software development, the Agile Manifesto from 2001. He observed that federal projects that use the agile method can frequently fail because the developers are too focused on applying older technologies, not adopting new ones.

Forman suggested that developers should go beyond User eXperience (UX) and User Interface (UI) to something called Human Experience (HX).  For example, Mark talked about forms on government websites. He has seen sites that collect the same information over and over. Each time personal information is stored, it increased the possibility that it can be compromised. A systematic method of collecting “form” data must be pursued.

Related Topics
