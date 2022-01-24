Immuta: Making data access faster and easier

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Making the transition to the cloud is difficult in the commercial world and much more difficult in the federal workplace. One issue that concerns both is allowing access to data. Immuta has a hard-earned reputation for working with the Intelligence Community to assist them with the complicated world of controlling access.

Immuta is sharing cloud data access control to civilian and military agencies of the federal government. Nancy Patel is the general manager, Public Sector and Danny Holloway is the Public Sector Field chief technology officer at Immuta. They joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to share methods to overcome some of the typical access-control issues inherent in applying zero trust principles to enterprise-level applications and data.

The federal government suffers the same issues as commercial managing data access when it comes to the cloud: Old infrastructure, loss of control, resistance to change, and trust. Patel has decades of working with extremely sensitive information. She observes that the proliferation of data and its constant change will force federal administrators to consider automating the policies for data access.

Holloway differentiates between Role-Based Access Control and Attribute-Based Access Control, especially in federal applications. He suggests that ABAC is the preferred method to tell administrators what was accessed, when it was accessed, by whom, and for what purpose.