Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
FEDtalk
 
...
FEDtalk

Dissecting the President’s management agenda

March 23, 2018 3:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

March 23, 2018

Subscribe to FedTalk’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With the Trump Administration releasing the Presidents Management Agenda this week, we’ve assembled a panel of experts to discuss key components of the agenda this Friday.

Host Jason Briefel of Shaw Bransford and Roth will be joined in-studio by Dan Chenok of the IBM Center for the Business of GovernmentChris Cairns of SkylightDave Mader of Deloitte, and Pete Tseronis of Dots and Bridges to discuss the agenda’s plans for IT modernization and redefining the 21st century workforce.

Listen to this show live on Friday, March 23 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM in the Washington, DC area, or stream online via the Federal News Radio player.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. FEDtalk is sponsored by Long Term Care Partners who administers the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sponsored Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP). Start planning for the future. Take the next step and visit LTCFEDS.com today.

Related Topics
agenda All News Analysis benefits Chris Cairns Dan Chenok Dave Mader Deloitte Dots and Bridges experts Federal Insights FEDtalk FEDtalk IBM Center for the Business of Government pay & benefits Pete Tseronis Presidents Management Agenda Skylight Trump administration workforce Your Job

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline