Catch up with The United States Digital Service

May 18, 2018 3:20 pm
 
May 18, 2018

Tune into the May 18th FedTalk to hear about the latest initiatives from the United States Digital Service (USDS) and dCode, including a new digital initiative at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Joining host Ben Carnes will be Megan Vorland, Director of Programs at dCode, and Nicholas Holtz from the Digital Service’s Veterans Affairs team.

The show airs live on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500, but you can stream online anytime via the Federal News Radio player.

