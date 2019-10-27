Father of our country, and whiskey?

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Steve Bashore, Director of Trades, George Washington’s Mount Vernon – LOTS GOING ON THERE IN COMING WEEKS , INCLUDING THE new George Washington Whiskey Festival! Enjoy some of the finest spirits from Virginia craft distillers and other famous whiskey producers- HEAR ABOUT THAT AND MUCH MORE.

• CELEBRITY CHEF TODD ENGLISH IS BACK WITH US – ONE OF HIS GIGS IS AS Executive Chef/Partner of MXDC Cocina Mexicana – HE’LL BE ON TALKING BOTH MEXICAN Day of the Dead and JAPANESE Shabu menus -HE’S COOKING UP AND HOW THE TWAIN SHALL MEET

• Jonathan & Laura Nelms, Co-owners -Supra, DC’s first and only Georgian restaurant located on 11th street in Shaw – IN WITH NEWS ABOUT GEORGIAN WINES, A NEW RESTAURANT THEY’RE OPENING AND … MORE.

• Galvin Medrano, Head Bartender -Morris American Bar – HALLOWEEN PART / HALLOWEEN-THEMED COCKTAILS

