Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

Father of our country, and whiskey?

October 27, 2019 12:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Steve Bashore, Director of Trades, George Washington’s Mount Vernon – LOTS GOING ON THERE IN COMING WEEKS , INCLUDING THE new George Washington Whiskey Festival! Enjoy some of the finest spirits from Virginia craft distillers and other famous whiskey producers- HEAR ABOUT THAT AND MUCH MORE.
• CELEBRITY CHEF TODD ENGLISH IS BACK WITH US – ONE OF HIS GIGS IS AS Executive Chef/Partner of MXDC Cocina Mexicana – HE’LL BE ON TALKING BOTH MEXICAN Day of the Dead and JAPANESE Shabu menus -HE’S COOKING UP AND HOW THE TWAIN SHALL MEET
• Jonathan & Laura Nelms, Co-owners -Supra, DC’s first and only Georgian restaurant located on 11th street in Shaw – IN WITH NEWS ABOUT GEORGIAN WINES, A NEW RESTAURANT THEY’RE OPENING AND … MORE.
• Galvin Medrano, Head Bartender -Morris American Bar – HALLOWEEN PART / HALLOWEEN-THEMED COCKTAILS

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Eric White

Eric White is news anchor and Federal Drive producer at Federal News Network. Follow @FEDERALNEWSCAST

Related Topics
All News Radio Interviews

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|25 ASBO Annual Conference and Expo
10|28 Cognilytica CPMAI AI & ML Project...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Master Sgt. Matthew Williams to be honored with Medal of Freedom

Today in History

1929:Cabinet member found guilty in Teapot Dome scandal