Today it’s okay to drink alone

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• The Foodie and the Beast COVID Cocktail Hour, with Alan Grublauskas, GM and cocktail maven at Jose Andres’ China Chilcano, a RAMMY nominee for cocktail program of the year, joins us and we’re all gonna make a knockout cocktail right along with him. Get the recipe @NycciNellis on Twitter or Instagram;

• DC Greens melds food education, food access and food policy to advance food justice in the nation’s capital. With so many people unable to access healthy food, and with diet-related chronic illnesses like diabetes and hypertension increasing mortality rates during the COVID crisis, DC Greens’ co-founder and executive director, Lauren Shweder Biel, joins us to talk about DC Greens’ exceptional response to addressing food insecurity, helping to feed the food-challenged here in D.C.;

• Remember the Matt Damon movie “The Rainmaker,” in which an insurance company is stiffing policy holders even though they’ve paid their premiums? Well, it’s happening here in COVID World. Restaurants forced to close during the pandemic now have to sue insurance companies over unpaid claims. Both sides say it’s a life or death struggle. Our favorite celebrity baker, Tiffany MacIsaac of the Buttercream Bakeshop, and attorneys Mike Davis and Dave Feinberg from the Venable law firm join us for a look at how one insurer, Erie, is being taken to the woodshed for non-payment;

• Everyone’s favorite fresh seafood chef, Jamie Leeds of Hank’s, has a cool new offering in concert with Maine’s War Shore Oyster Company. Chef Jamie joins Brad and Hannah Blymier of War Shore to talk about their new offering, called the Current Catch.