What reopening responsibly will look like in D.C.

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• The Foodie and the Beast COVID Cocktail Hour, with Juan Coronado of the Colada Shop, a RAMMY nominee for cocktail program of the year, during which we’re all gonna make a knockout cocktail right along with him (see the list of ingredients @nycci nellis on Twitter or Instagram);

• Shawn Townsend, Washington, D.C.’s director of the mayor’s office of nightlife and culture, the central point of contact between the city’s government, the nightlife industry and District residents, joins us to discuss the city’s reopening plans;

• Debbie Shore, cofounder and CEO of Share Our Strength and No Kid Hungry joins us to discuss the already enormous challenges of addressing hunger, especially childhood hunger, during the pandemic, when food resources are stretched even further and shortages put low-income families at even greater risk;

• Camilla Marcus, chef and owner of New York’s west~bourne and a prominent member of the leadership team of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, is with us to discuss efforts to preserve the hospitality industry in the face of the COVID pandemic;

• The Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s spirits manager and mixologist extraordinarire, Nick Ferrell, talks about selling pre-batched cocktails to go, something you couldn’t do before COVID.