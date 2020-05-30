Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

What reopening responsibly will look like in D.C.

May 30, 2020 2:29 pm
 
1 min read
      

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• The Foodie and the Beast COVID Cocktail Hour, with Juan Coronado of the Colada Shop, a RAMMY nominee for cocktail program of the year, during which we’re all gonna make a knockout cocktail right along with him (see the list of ingredients @nycci nellis on Twitter or Instagram);

Advertisement

• Shawn Townsend, Washington, D.C.’s director of the mayor’s office of nightlife and culture, the central point of contact between the city’s government, the nightlife industry and District residents, joins us to discuss the city’s reopening plans;
• Debbie Shore, cofounder and CEO of Share Our Strength and No Kid Hungry joins us to discuss the already enormous challenges of addressing hunger, especially childhood hunger, during the pandemic, when food resources are stretched even further and shortages put low-income families at even greater risk;
• Camilla Marcus, chef and owner of New York’s west~bourne and a prominent member of the leadership team of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, is with us to discuss efforts to preserve the hospitality industry in the face of the COVID pandemic;
• The Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s spirits manager and mixologist extraordinarire, Nick Ferrell, talks about selling pre-batched cocktails to go, something you couldn’t do before COVID.

        Insight by LookingGlass: Learn how CTIIC and the Cyber Threat Framework are creating a common lexicon for agencies to understand security threats in this free webinar.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

5|30 CFMA's Annual Conference &...
6|2 35th Annual National Test and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Observing Ramadan at sea aboard the USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system