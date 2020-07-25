At the intersection of race and wine

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Have you visited the Wine Kitchen in Leesburg or Frederick? You should have! The Wine Kitchen is a RAMMY nominee for Wine Program of the Year. The Wine Kitchen’s assistant manager and wine program head, Justin Langley, joins us to talk about the nomination and his favorite wine of the moment;

• In late June, wine writer and educator Julia Coney launched Black Wine Professionals, a database featuring vetted black wine talent for gatekeepers who say they want to diversify their wine business. She joins us today;

• D.C.’S Ward 5 has some great economic development and jobs news. The City-State Brewing Company, a craft microbrewery, taproom and community gathering space, broke ground July 22 for a 13,000-square-foot building at 705 Edgewood St. NE, overlooking the Metropolitan Branch Trail. Owner James Warner has also announced the launch of an opportunity zone fund to welcome additional investors. City-State Opportunity will leverage the investments to create an array of jobs and apprenticeships at the brewery;

And chef Eric Adjepong, a finalist on season 16 of Bravo’s “Top Chef” and a contestant on season 17 of “Top Chef All Stars,” recently launched a series of virtual interactive cooking classes where he teaches some of his signature dishes to a Zoom audience of up to 30 students. Chef Eric is a first-generation Ghanaian-American, bringing West African cuisine to the mainstream as a way to teach black history and the influence of African culture on cuisine.