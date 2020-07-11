Listen Live Sports

Spending summer in the kitchen instead of at camp

July 11, 2020 1:44 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Sebastian Zutant of Primrose, RAMMY Nominee, Wine Program of the Year;

• William Asiedu, founder of the Distant Relatives Project, a nonprofit working in underserved communities by creating opportunity and access to resources, including providing free food prepared by local celebrity chefs and personal grooming services (haircuts), free clothing, access to health insurance and mental health sessions;

• With camp closed for the summer and an influx of rainy days, Cook Kitz is here to help. Becca Kat is the founder of Cook Kitz, which features all-inclusive weekly cooking projects delivered to families throughout the DMV! The weekly cooking projects are fully curated, scripted and measured out;
• Lisa and Melissa Gerben of Rako Coffee Roasters, a specialty collective focused on sustainably sourced single-origin coffees, environment-friendly roasting practices and advanced brewing methods.

