Bon anniversaire, sous vide!

January 23, 2021 2:35 pm
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

January 26 is International Sous Vide Day, when we celebrate not just the birthday of Dr. Bruno Goussault, “the father of sous-vide,” but also the delicious, nutritious, true taste of meats and vegetables that the process of sous vide brings to us, but the many scientific advances that the heartbeat of sous vide – the International Research Kitchens at Cuisine Solutions – are helping to nutritiously enhance the world’s food supply. Sit back and enjoy our many guests representing Cuisine Solutions and check out all that you can do to be involved in International Sous Vide Day on Jan. 26.

