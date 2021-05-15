Not a fable, just fabulous food

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Yuan Tang and Carey Tang of Rooster & Owl. Great seasonal dining. And they won a Michelin star this year;

• Jason Trollip, managing director of the Tides Inn, joins us with exciting news about its renovation and conservation efforts. A hospitality industry all-star, Trollip also was manager of Nihi Hotels and Resorts’ Sumba Island in Indonesia. Under his leadership that property was named #1 Best Hotel in the World 2016 and 2017 by Travel + Leisure Magazine;

• Ellen and Todd Gray of Equinox and other fame are back with timely news about their latest venture — Federal Fritter, in Rehoboth Beach, just one block from the boardwalk;

• Seth Goldman is the co-founder of Honest Tea and chair of the board of Beyond Meat. He’s also the founder of Eat the Change®, a platform to inform and empower consumers to make dietary choices aligned with their concerns around climate and health. The first business launched under the Eat the Change® umbrella is Spike Mendelsohn’s PLNT Burger, a plant-based quick serve restaurant that offers delicious burgers, sandwiches, fries and soft-serve.