Ginger beer is a beer again

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• The British West Indies Trading Company, a woman-owned beverage concern, is run by a family that’s been brewing ginger beer since the 1500s and is changing what’s inside consumers’ cocktails. Founder Georgia Dunn joins us with tastes and talk of her new line of gluten-free, plant-based beer/alcoholic beverages made with 100% fresh produce;

• Who’s the man? He’s the man. He’s Kyle Bailey, 2019 RAMMY chef of the year, owner of The Salt Line near Nationals Park, co-owner of the hit, hip, gloriously delicious Dauphine’s in the Central Business district and our dear buddy;

• Nature’s Path Gardens for Good program recognizes the critical role of community gardens and their efforts to provide access to organic, fresh and nutritious fruits and vegetables and funds local gardens with through a grants program. Nature’s Path board president Dr. Truphena Choti and director of communications Samantha Falk join us;

• Another old friend of the show, restaurateur Hakan Ilhan, said damn the pandemic, full speed ahead and has opened another new concept, Il Piatto, to go along with his other ventures: Brasserie Liberté in Georgetown, the Ottoman Taverna in the Mount Vernon Triangle and Al Dente near The American University. Ilhan and his Il Piatto chef, Chris Lanydrek, join us as well.