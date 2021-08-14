On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Our Crazy Aunt Helen comes to visit

August 14, 2021 2:18 pm
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• The Cork Market’s Diane Gross and Khalid Pitts are in to share some great wine knowledge, to discuss COVID and the return to something like normal and to tell stories from their latest travels in the world of viticulture;
• Crazy Aunt Helen’s on Barracks Row is crazy fun. We meet owner Shayne Mayson;
• Cory Frank is the chief marketing officer and director of sales at the Design Foundry, a D.C.-based events company known for its artistic event displays. It has opened a first-of-its-kind open-to-the-public fashion funhouse;
• The Gathering Spot is a curated membership community, deeply rooted in culture, that serves as a catalyst for collaborations, connection, innovation and world-class experiences that foster and celebrate community. What does that mean? General manager Mitchell McCraw and chef Martel Stone tell us.

