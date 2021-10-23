On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Foodie and the Beast

Putting the pot in potable

October 23, 2021 2:15 pm
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Bruce Gearhart, U.S. managing director, Honkaku Spirits, and
Jake Tennenbaum, the firm’s U.S. account specialist. We’ll be talking and tasting Japanese distilled spirits, especially shochu, which is different from and way stronger than sake. Listen and learn;
• The Hill Center has put together a community cookbook. It celebrates the center’s 10th anniversary and includes recipes from chefs with Michelin stars (Aaron Silverman, Gerard Pangaud) and James Beard Award nominees (Amy Brandwein, Erik Bruner-Yang), all of whom have taught cooking classes at the Hill Center Sales benefit the Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital. Board member Bonnie Wolf joins us to discuss;
• Osman Cuadros, the new general manager at The Capital One Watermark Hotel Tysons will be on with a deep dive into this 300-suite business hotel;

• Dan Grim, cofounder of Good Stuff Beverages, joins us. Good Stuff Beverages is an all-natural, strain-specific cannabis beverage that actually tastes good! Each bottle contains 100 mg of THC to be sipped, shot, or used in tasty mocktail recipes.

