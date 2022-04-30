More than one path, one destination

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• John Borden, CEO, The Washington Tennis and Education Foundation. The foundation’s mission is giving children and youth a safe environment they trust, where they can excel through a pathway of continual academic, life skills and tennis instruction. WTEF’s 2022 annual Share the Love gala May 21 at the Ritz-Carlton in the West End is a star-studded event celebrating those who support the organization and the continued achievements of scholar-athletes;

• Mitch Berliner and Debra Moser talk about their brand-new Half Street addition to the network of weekly Central Farm Markets;

• Ready to live – feel – and BE better? Through years of coaching and research, Christine Hronec has discovered that the key to fat loss is eating the optimum ratio of macronutrients—protein, carbohydrates, and fat—for your body. In her new book, “Unlock Your Macro Type,” she explains how your ideal varies depending on your body type and carb tolerance. And many will discover they should actually be consuming more calories, not fewer!

• And, speaking of living better, you’ll also want to hear from James Yarborough, owner and co-founder of RAWish. It’s a plant-based concept located in the recently opened Western Market food hall and focused on serving flavorful vegan options designed to support the human body’s optimal performance.