Absinthe makes our hearts grow fonder

Hosted by David and Sam Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Antoine Robert, co-owner of Distilleries et Domaines de Provence. We’re sampling Absinthe Absente and learning about the absinthe ritual, a cocktail to remember;

• Chad Sparrow, Common Plate Hospitality Group. In 2015, the group launched Mason Social, a contemporary American restaurant in its hometown of Alexandria. The restaurant group expanded in 2018 with Mexican concept Urbano 116 and Augie’s Mussel House and Beer Garden. For Urbano, the team has created a tequila which pairs well with… chocolate!

• Leigh Phillips and Solomon Mangham founded NextDay Original in 2020. NextDay is a suite of all-natural productivity and recovery products treating the core issues of hangover. Hmmm, sounds like Leigh and Solomon have a lot to confess – uh, “tell” us;

• Oklahoma has a lot more going on than just wind whistling down the plain. It has a 2022 James Beard Award Semifinalist for Outstanding Chef. Chef/owner Andrew Black runs the show at Grey Sweater, a tasting menu-only restaurant where staff interviews guests as they take their reservations to plan out their meals