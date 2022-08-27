We get all miXt up

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis. On today’s show: miXt Food Hall, located in the heart of Prince George’s County’s Gateway Arts District on Rhode Island Ave., is a chef-driven culinary and cocktail experience for family and friends to meet up and find community within a convivial environment curated by local artisans. Today, we’re going to take you inside miXt’s exciting offerings with the hospitality pros who make this community dining experience so exceptional. READ MORE

We’re joined by members of the miXt team to give you a taste of what’s waiting for you there:

• Rivkah Alvial. As chief mixologist (a.k.a. the “Bar Boss”) for miXt Food Hall’s central bar, Rivkah works closely with the chefs at each station to create the perfect pairing of food and drink;

• Sandy Patterson, director of operations at miXt Food Hall. She tells us about the mission of miXt Food Hall, with an overview of the vendors currently there, and the specials and events coming up;

• Chef Ismael Montero from La Michoacana, where he and his family whip up tacos, burritos, quesadillas and other authentic Mexican specialties so good that Washingtonian magazine just named it one of D.C.’s best taco spots;

• Olu Shokunbi is head chef and founder of miXt’s Spice Kitchen: West African Grill. He’s on a mission to turn Nigerian cuisine into an American household go-to. As far as we can tell, he’s well on his way.