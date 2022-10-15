Another perfect pairing

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis. On today’s show: • The Middle Atlantic’s Prestige-Ledroit Distributing Co. offers a huge selection of artisanal and authentic wine and spirits from around the world, which includes the products of the Bardstown Bourbon Co in Kentucky. We are joined by Bardstown’s Nicholas Lewis;

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• The Middle Atlantic’s Prestige-Ledroit Distributing Co. offers a huge selection of artisanal and authentic wine and spirits from around the world, which includes the products of the Bardstown Bourbon Co in Kentucky. We are joined by Bardstown’s Nicholas Lewis;

• He’s an all-around good guy, a James Beard Award recipient and one of America’s most influential and respected restaurateurs. He’s Michael Schlow and his property on 14th Street, formerly Tico, has been magically transformed into Nama Ko, a Japanese-inspired restaurant and craft cocktail bar that we can tell you from first-hand experience kicks butt and takes names. Michael joins us along with his colleague, award-winning pastry chef Alex Levin, who serves as Michael’s director of strategic business and pastry programs, to chat with us about the wonder that is Nama Ko;

• Candice Mensah is a D.C. native. Her parents emigrated from Ghana, and she stayed connected to her cultural roots by learning to cook Ghanaian food. Her restaurant, Hedzole, will open in D.C. soon and she’s in to tell us all about it;

• Up for some oysters? Our advice is to “shuck it!” Yup, the ninth annual Georgetown Shuck It! Beer and Oyster Festival is back at the Georgetown harbor at Tony and Joe’s Saturday, Oct. 22. Enjoy grilled and freshly shucked oysters from local suppliers, local beer and wine, barbecue and live music. And who better to tell us about it than that continental man about town, Greg Casten, CEO of The Tavern at the Ivy City Smokehouse, Tony and Joe’s Seafood Place, Nick’s Riverside Grill and The Point D.C. Greg’s here with Dwayne “Gator” Thompson, the world’s greatest shucker, with all the details.