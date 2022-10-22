Death by ice cream

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis. On today’s show: • Think Nobu and you might think world-class sake. And that would be true – but Nobu DC has an amazing cocktail program, featuring not only great sakes but other world-class distilled spirits. Filipe Bertrand, the beverage and events manager at Nobu DC, is mixing up some cocktails that we are panting to try;

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Think Nobu and you might think world-class sake. And that would be true – but Nobu DC has an amazing cocktail program, featuring not only great sakes but other world-class distilled spirits. Filipe Bertrand, the beverage and events manager at Nobu DC, is mixing up some cocktails that we are panting to try;

• Ice Cream Jubilee specializes in creative flavors of hand-made ice cream. It has some fun new fall creations and some especially for Halloween, including a ghost pepper ice cream that may very well leave you in R.I.P.-land. We are joined by Victoria Lai, the founder Ice Cream Jubilee;

• Dr. Jeanine Prime owns two Caribbean restaurants in D.C. In addition to Cane, a dining staple along the H Street corridor, she opened St. James last May on 14th Street. It’s a modern Caribbean restaurant reflecting that region’s melting pot of cultures, highlighting African, East Indian, Chinese, Portuguese and French influences. Jeanine joins us with tastes and talk of the St. James;

• Every time you turn around, it seems, Marriott is up to something new. Like, something really new. Nycci recently had a majorly entertaining dining experience at the JW Marriott in downtown D.C., starring a new and very engaging guy in town, Le Petit Chef. You’ll hear more when we’re joined by Tony Hull, executive chef at the JW Marriott, and Jake Bickel from TableMation Studios.